An injured baby deer found on the side of a road is getting closer to being euthanized, as efforts to find the buck a permanent home have so far failed. Gilbert was brought to the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital this week with a broken leg. The vet is willing to operate on him at his own expense, but there’s no nowhere for him to go after that — a situation that many say highlights the need for a wildlife rehab centre here in the Okanagan.