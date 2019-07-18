B.C. vet still hoping licenced sanctuary will say ‘yes’ to deer with broken leg

Gilbert the young deer is still in desperate need of sanctuary.

And, according to the veterinarian who’s trying to save him from euthanasia, he has until the end of Thursday to find a new home.

Dr. Moshe Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna says the young deer, named Gilbert, has a broken front leg that requires amputation or a prosthetic.

First, though, the young deer will need a licenced sanctuary to call home.

If a licenced sanctuary can’t be found, either leg option becomes moot because Gilbert will be facing euthanasia.

“The fawn is doing amazing,” Dr. Oz told Global News on Thursday morning. “He’s on medication, has food and everything. But we are still waiting … I was here for the whole night.

“I sent out emails, phone calls, left messages. But we are still waiting for a lead.”

One sanctuary option mentioned on social media was the B.C. SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (ARC).

However, Wild ARC said on Thursday its mandate is to take injured animals, rehabilitate them, then release them back into the wild.

In Gilbert’s case, the deer is facing a lifetime of sanctuary help, not temporary. Wild ARC said it simply doesn’t have the room to permanently house animals.

Oz said “lots of people have had good suggestions, but when we called those sanctuaries, what we are hearing is no. So we are still waiting for the one to say yes.

“It’s maybe possible, and then we can go from there.”

Under the B.C. Wildlife Act, it is illegal to keep a wild animal, unless authorized.

For more on B.C.’s wildlife act, click here.