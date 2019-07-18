penticton July 18 2019 8:25pm 02:18 City of Penticton to study discarded needles in wake of public outcry There is mixed reaction to the City of Penticton’s study exploring options to regulate the distribution and collection of harm reduction needles. Shelby Thom reports. City of Penticton to study discarded needles in wake of public outcry <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5657081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5657081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?