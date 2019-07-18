Aquatic July 18 2019 7:54pm 02:16 Mussels intercepted by B.C. inspectors The Okanagan Basin Water board is calling for tougher regulations regarding aquatic invasive species after new statistics from the province’s boat inspection program. Okanagan board pushing for stronger invasive mussel regulations after B.C. reports 10 contaminated watercraft <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5656908/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5656908/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?