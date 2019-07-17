Ajax July 17 2019 4:25pm 01:59 Pickering crossfit gym puts mental health first, building muscle second A Pickering gym is offering free workouts for kids. It’s doing so in order to help them both physically and emotionally. Brittany Rosen has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5510974/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5510974/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?