central okanagan July 15 2019 9:20pm 00:50 Turtle treated by West Kelowna veterinarian released back into wild Dr. Moshe Oz released a turtle he and his son called Sunny back into the wild after removing a large fishing hook from its throat. West Kelowna veterinarian saves turtle with fish hook stuck in throat