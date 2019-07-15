Tech
July 15 2019 2:02pm
01:19

Listing Llama launches in Western Canada

Listing Llama, a Kelowna-developed real estate app has launched across Western Canada following beta testing.

Responsive site?

Video Home

Jump to a Region

Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus News. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP