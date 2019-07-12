Okanagan-based real estate app launches in B.C. and Alberta

Kelowna-based app developers have launched Listing Llama which is an app that anonymously connects potential homebuyers to real estate agents.

“Every other industry has had its new innovations and disruption and we saw that real estate just wasn’t getting that,” said Tarynn Parker, CEO of Listing Lama.

Listing Llama says the app works by allowing potential homebuyers to list what they are looking for in a home and lets real estate agents compete for business.

Parker says “with today’s real estate market, it is more important than ever to find the right real estate agent.

“Finding the best agent to work with is now a vital step.”

Buyers can interact with real estate agents anonymously until they are comfortable revealing their identity and going forward with the buying process.

“We’ve built a platform that is comfortable for the public to honestly express their needs,” Parker says.

Sellers can share the details of their house as well through a basic description and photos.

The app was tested with 120 users, which has led to 41 opportunities for buying and selling homes. Thirty-two real estate agents participated in the beta testing phase.

Listing Llama is part of a thriving tech industry in the Okanagan, which is home to roughly 700 businesses in the industry.