Car Show July 14 2019 9:24pm 00:58 Classic car show cruises into Vernon The Vernon Cruise-in was held this weekend. It featured two different car shows, a nostalgic movie screening and a pin-up pageant. Vernon Cruise-in revs up at Polson Park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5494661/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5494661/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?