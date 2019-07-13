Candy July 13 2019 8:33pm 02:03 Westside Daze kicks off with parade in West Kelowna Residents of West Kelowna came out in numbers to celebrate the start of Westside Daze with the Westside Daze parade. Danny Seymour reports. Annual Westside Daze parade in West Kelowna draws hundreds <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5492728/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5492728/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?