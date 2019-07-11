Global News at 6 Halifax July 11 2019 5:04pm 01:58 Illegally dumped sofa causes Halifax beach closure A sofa that was illegally dumped into a municipal lake caused a beach to be temporarily closed due to dangerous debris. Alexa MacLean explains. Floating couch with nails causes popular HRM beach to temporarily close <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5485760/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5485760/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?