Money July 6 2019 2:42pm 04:43 Andrew Scheer flips pancakes at Calgary Stampede Conservative leader Andrew Scheer flipped pancakes at the Calgary Stampede on Saturday as he looked to spread his message with an eye to the fall federal election. Andrew Scheer flips pancakes, spreads election message at Calgary Stampede <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5467661/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5467661/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?