Golf June 21 2019 2:25pm 02:24 The Reluctant Golfer Episode 1 In the first episode of The Reluctant Golfer, Travis Lowe visits the Kelowna Driving Range to learn the proper golf grip, stance and swing. Global Okanagan’s reluctant golfer takes up the green game in a new series <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5417939/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5417939/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?