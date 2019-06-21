Global News Toronto June 21 2019 11:21am 00:40 Driver sought in Scarborough hit-and-run Toronto police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run, at Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East, which left a female pedestrian injured. Police searching for driver in Scarborough hit-and-run <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5416814/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5416814/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?