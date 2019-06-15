Politics June 15 2019 7:24pm 00:41 Premier Ford marches in York Region Pride parade Premier Doug Ford took part in the York Region Pride parade in Newmarket on Saturday afternoon. Premier Ford marches in York Region Pride parade <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5395516/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5395516/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?