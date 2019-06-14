Sports June 14 2019 12:35am 00:56 NBA Finals: Kawhi Leonard says he ‘wanted to make history’ Courtesy: NBA TV| Kawhi Leonard said going into being part of the Toronto Raptors “wanting to make history” and said that’s “what I did.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5389673/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5389673/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?