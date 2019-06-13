Global News at 6 Halifax June 13 2019 4:41pm 01:57 Acadia University students, staff on high alert for aggressive crows A group of crows have been swooping down and attacking pedestrians at Acadia University, forcing the school to send out a campus-wide warning. Alexa MacLean reports. Holy crow: Acadia University issues warning about ‘aggressive’ birds <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5388091/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5388091/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?