Lethbridge Festivals June 5 2019 11:52pm 01:50 Lethbridge Jazz Festival opens Friday with local school jazz bands The Young Lions Concert will kick off the Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival on Friday, with bands from local schools. Danica Ferris has more.