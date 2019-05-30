Jerome Williams May 30 2019 11:12pm 00:52 Jerome Williams says history of the Raptors ‘is being written’ Jerome Williams, a.k.a “Junk Yard Dog”, who was in Toronto for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, urged Raptors players to “live in the moment.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5337428/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5337428/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?