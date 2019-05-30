The Morning Show May 30 2019 9:43am 03:22 First look at Disneyland’s new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Liem Vu gives a sneak preview at Disney and Star Wars’ newest attraction, “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” a whole park dedicated to the iconic film. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5333780/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5333780/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?