Close To Home May 28 2019 7:28am 06:04 Leanne Hoffman debuts solo album Local singer/songwriter Leanne Hoffman performs a track from her debut solo album, What Remains. Catch her show at The Carleton Thursday night. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5324515/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5324515/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?