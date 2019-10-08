13th Annual Mission Breakfast October 8 2019 6:44am 06:06 Brunswick St. Mission gets set for annual breakfast fundraiser We talk with Liam Donnelly of Brunswick St. Mission about the upcoming 13th Annual Mission Breakfast. The signature fundraising event serves those who struggle with poverty. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6004559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6004559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?