Christopher Ausman May 17 2019 8:13pm 01:17 Officer cross-examined in Kelowna second degree murder trial The murder trial for 27-year-old Steven Pirko continues in Kelowna. He’s charged with killing 32-year-old Christopher Ausman in January of 2014. Officer cross-examined in Kelowna murder trial <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5290883/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5290883/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?