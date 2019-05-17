Global News at 6 Halifax May 17 2019 5:28pm 02:02 Desmond inquiry to get underway next week All eyes will be on a tiny court room in the town of Guysborough, N.S., next week as the Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry gets underway. Jesse Thomas reports. N.S. inquiry into Lionel Desmond murder-suicide to begin in May <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5290414/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5290414/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?