Fire May 17 2019 4:06pm 00:31 Fire at west Edmonton commercial building Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building in the area of 168 Street and 100 Avenue Friday afternoon. Firefighters battle blaze at west Edmonton commercial building <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5289805/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5289805/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?