Economy May 17 2019 2:10pm 00:52 Explaining why and how carbon taxes work May 17 – The federal carbon tax returns most of the money collected in the form of rebates. So, why bring in a tax only to give the money back? Economist Trevor Tombe explains how and why carbon taxes work. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5289215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5289215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?