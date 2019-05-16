Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 16 2019 8:05pm 01:37 Man who killed elderly Edmonton couple sentenced The judge called it a tragic case. An elderly couple, randomly stabbed to death in their own home. The man charged in their deaths was sentenced Thursday. Sarah Kraus reports. Man who stabbed elderly Edmonton couple sentenced to 15 years in prison <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5286938/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5286938/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?