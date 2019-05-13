Blue Bins May 13 2019 11:51pm 01:55 Curbside recycling starts on Tuesday Curbside recycling pickup starts across the city on Tuesday. Some residents have concerns about the new recycling program, specifically garbage pickup being moved to every other week. Jasmine Bala reports. Lethbridge residents voice concerns over biweekly waste collection <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5273807/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5273807/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?