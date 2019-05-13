Granville Street May 13 2019 1:56pm 05:40 Touring Oz Shoes in Halifax Local entrepreneur and business owner Michele Giffin takes us on a tour of her women’s shoe shop known as Oz Shoes and it’s located on Granville Street. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5271836/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5271836/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?