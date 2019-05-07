Bike Path May 7 2019 11:49pm 01:56 Project aims to connect Lethbridge and Coaldale with bike path The push continues to construct a bike path between Lethbridge and Coaldale. Danica Ferris has an update on a project that’s been in the works since 2016. Project aims to connect Lethbridge and Coaldale with bike path <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5252745/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5252745/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?