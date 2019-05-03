Global News at 6 Halifax May 3 2019 4:59pm 01:53 Halifax students lead climate march through downtown streets Hundreds of students took to the downtown streets Friday afternoon to march for the climate. They called on all three levels of government to take action. Alicia Draus has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5238543/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5238543/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?