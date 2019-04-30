Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 30 2019 5:52pm 02:14 Thousands rally to protest Ontario heath care Changes Health Minister Christine Elliott tried to calm growing concerns about changes to healthcare delivery as thousands of advocates rallied on the front lawn of Queen’s Park. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5223524/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5223524/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?