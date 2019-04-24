Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 24 2019 6:26pm 03:14 How to ask about the Hijab respectfully Student Shama Saleh and her friends challenged a woman on the Laurier campus who told them to dress more “Canadian.” Saleh says she loves answering questions about her Hijab but there is a certain way to ask. Ontario university students wearing hijabs questioned about what it is to dress ‘Canadian’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5200201/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5200201/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?