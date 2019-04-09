blue bin Lethbridge April 9 2019 7:45pm 01:47 City of Lethbridge recycling program to kick off in May Lethbridge residents will soon have a second bin sitting in front of their homes. Kyle Benning has more on the city’s recycling program, its goals and how it will help the environment. Lethbridge residents to receive blue curbside recycling bins in coming weeks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5148995/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5148995/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?