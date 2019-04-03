Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 3 2019 7:01pm 01:47 How much could Alberta influence equalization? In this Alberta Election Fact Check, reporter Emily Mertz looks at leaders’ promises to end or revise Canada’s equalization program and how feasible it would actually be. Alberta Election Fact Check: Could Alberta end or change equalization? <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5128791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5128791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?