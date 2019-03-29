Sports
March 29 2019 12:14am
02:09

Hurricanes drop Game 4 as Calgary Hitmen tie playoff series

It’s now a best-of-three series as the Lethbridge Hurricanes fell 5-2 to Calgary on Thursday and the Hitmen tied the WHL playoff series at 2-2. Matt Battochio has a recap of the game.

Responsive site?

Video Home