Sports March 29 2019 12:14am 02:09 Hurricanes drop Game 4 as Calgary Hitmen tie playoff series It’s now a best-of-three series as the Lethbridge Hurricanes fell 5-2 to Calgary on Thursday and the Hitmen tied the WHL playoff series at 2-2. Matt Battochio has a recap of the game. Lethbridge Hurricanes drop Game 4 as Calgary Hitmen tie playoff series <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5109540/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5109540/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?