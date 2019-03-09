Sports March 9 2019 12:06am 00:54 Lethbridge Hurricanes beat Medicine Hat Tigers 5-2 The Lethbridge Hurricanes earned their fifth-straight win on Friday thanks to a 5-2 win over their rival Medicine Hat Tigers. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5037746/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5037746/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?