Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 20 2019 8:14pm 03:06 Edmonton man pilots change for diabetes patients An Edmonton man is the first Canadian with diabetes ever to be medically approved to fly a commercial plane. Su-Ling Goh has the details.