Global News at Noon Toronto January 28 2019 12:22pm 02:14 Messy commute expected to hit evening rush hour Monday’s snowstorm is said to cause several traffic disruptions on highways across the GTA. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt has more on what to expect on your commute. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4897596/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4897596/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?