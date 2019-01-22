Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 22 2019 6:12pm 02:14 Toronto man on trial for 2nd-degree murder admits to dismembering woman Catherine McDonald has more from court where Albert Ian Ohab gave chilling testimony and explained why he cut up Cooper after he says she died of a drug overdose. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4876390/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4876390/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?