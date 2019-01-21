Carbon Tax January 21 2019 12:39pm 01:03 Doug Ford suggests federal carbon tax could plunge Ontario into a recession Ontario Premier Doug Ford renewed his criticism of a federal carbon tax, calling it a “total economic disaster” and said he would use “every tool” to fight it. Doug Ford says federal carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4871251/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4871251/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?