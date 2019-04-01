Global News at Noon Toronto April 1 2019 12:24pm 01:29 New carbon tax kicks in for Ontario The carbon tax is now in effect in Ontario. The new tax will see a rise in the cost of gasoline and heating fuel. Travis Dhanraj has more. Federal carbon tax kicks in for Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5117904/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5117904/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?