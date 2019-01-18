Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 18 2019 8:50pm 01:52 Oilers prepare for Flames at community arena practice The Flames are best in the west and the Oilers are in a three-way battle for the last post-season spot. For Edmonton, the next Battle of Alberta means more than ever. John Sexsmith reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4865870/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4865870/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?