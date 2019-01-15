Global News at Noon Edmonton
January 15 2019 2:09pm
02:41

Liam, Olivia are the top baby name in Alberta in 2018

The name “Liam” is back on top as Alberta’s most popular boys name, after taking a backseat to “Noah” in 2017. Kendra Slugoski has more on that, plus the top girls names of 2018.

