Global News Morning Edmonton January 9 2019 9:06am 04:26 Edmonton’s ‘freezing father’ 2019 camp-out in daughter’s memory Morning news reporter Kent Morrison joined Peter Burgess during his annual week-long camp-out in support of Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4829771/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4829771/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?