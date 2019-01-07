Global News at 5 Edmonton January 7 2019 7:03pm 01:30 Group asks city to review lease with Mayfair golf club A community group wants Edmonton council to reject a lease renewal with the Royal Mayfair Golf and Country Club, a members-only club that sits on public land. Fletcher Kent reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4824857/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4824857/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?