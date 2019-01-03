The Morning Show January 3 2019 9:39am 05:12 The Panel discusses the carbon tax and the ‘Northwest Angle” The Panel talks about the political impact of a tax on carbon, as well as the controversy surrounding the ‘Northwest Angle’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4810923/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4810923/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?