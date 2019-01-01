Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 1 2019 8:11pm 02:16 Edmonton family creates kids with disabilities stay warm An Edmonton man is hoping something from his childhood will help other kids living with disabilities stay warm during the winter. Quinn Ohler explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4807036/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4807036/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?