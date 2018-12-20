Canada December 20 2018 2:38pm 02:28 Unifor says GM would get back to them early January about proposals Unifor President Jerry Dias said Thursday that General Motors would listen to the union’s proposals to keep Oshawa’s plant open and would get back to them on a decision by Jan. 7. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4782309/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4782309/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?