Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 19 2018 9:44pm 01:46 Shots fired by north-end Toronto elementary school results in lockdown Police are on the hunt for suspects after shots were fired at Firgrove Public School. Kamil Karamali reports. Shots fired outside of north-end Toronto school <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4779747/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4779747/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?